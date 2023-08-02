Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,942,000 after buying an additional 219,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,992,000 after purchasing an additional 41,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

