Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.
PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PANW stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.86, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
