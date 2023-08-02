Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.86, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,008 shares of company stock worth $42,498,045. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

