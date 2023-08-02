Panos Kakoullis Sells 5,439 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,045.05 ($15,464.18).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 185.25 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.98. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.33, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70.

RR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

