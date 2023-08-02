Panos Kakoullis Sells 5,439 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,045.05 ($15,464.18).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 185.25 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.98. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.33, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
