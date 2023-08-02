PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PAR Technology by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $100.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

