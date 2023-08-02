Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 4,438 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

AOM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 61,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

