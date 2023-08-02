Paragon Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 1,218,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,865. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
