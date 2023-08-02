Paragon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,587 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,458. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.12 and its 200-day moving average is $448.89.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

