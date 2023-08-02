Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.34. 1,216,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,333. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

