Paragon Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 68,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 75,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

