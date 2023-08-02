Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE WCN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.08. 764,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,297. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
