Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $22.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $686.11. 676,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.42.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

