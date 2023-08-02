Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,645. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

