Perrigo Company plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 288,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

