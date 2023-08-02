Perrigo Company plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 288,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

