Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

