Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 14,011,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,351,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

