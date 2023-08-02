PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,847,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PG&E by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after buying an additional 6,623,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,038,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PCG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,164,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727,061. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.