PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $62,275.00.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 516,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

