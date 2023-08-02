PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,500 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $62,275.00.
PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE PGTI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 516,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
