Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.60

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 96702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,869,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,595 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,172,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

