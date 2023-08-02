Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 905,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

