Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.69. 389,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,987. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

