PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 604,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,987. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 312,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

