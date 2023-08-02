PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE PGP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 65,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.63.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
