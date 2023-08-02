PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PGP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 65,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.