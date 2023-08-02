PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 32,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

