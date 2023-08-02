Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

Accenture stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.51. The stock had a trading volume of 500,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,091. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.