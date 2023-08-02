Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,286 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 14,400,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,645,262. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

