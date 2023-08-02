Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 66 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $270.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

