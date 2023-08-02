Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

