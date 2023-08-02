Pioneer Natural Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.84 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.84 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $21.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

PXD traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $211.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 414.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.