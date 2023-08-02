Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $24.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $895.19. 952,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $369.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $852.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.07.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

