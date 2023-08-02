Pitcairn Co. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. 5,679,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,698,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

