Pitcairn Co. Sells 174 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.04. The stock had a trading volume of 712,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,134. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

