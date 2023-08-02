Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,262 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

