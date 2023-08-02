Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.79. 11,733,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,781,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

