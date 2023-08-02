PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PNM Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 525,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 341,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 170,318 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after buying an additional 547,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 380.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

