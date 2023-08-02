Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $8.25 on Wednesday, hitting $378.91. 250,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,118. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

