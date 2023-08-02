Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY24 guidance at $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.27-$4.32 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

