Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 1.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.55. Approximately 6,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Profound Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.83.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.