ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stake Lessened by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,699 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BITO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 6,731,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,589. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

