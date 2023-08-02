Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 8,604,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,556. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

