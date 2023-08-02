Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. 898,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

