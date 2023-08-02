Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 803,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

