Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
PPT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,390. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
