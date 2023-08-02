Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,390. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.