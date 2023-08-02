Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 42.31%.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 3.6 %

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

