Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion.
Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.83. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
