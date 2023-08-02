Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) Lowered by HC Wainwright (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
About 127619 (MDN.TO)
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 127619 (MDN.TO)
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.