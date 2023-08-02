Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.53 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

