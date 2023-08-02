Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

