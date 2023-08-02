Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Reduced by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.