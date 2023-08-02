Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.70

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $282.90 million and approximately $130.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00009259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.79 or 0.06314629 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00043017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00021141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

