Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $559.86 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $559.86 and $1.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.17 or 1.00055468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

